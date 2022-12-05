Winter weather travel advisory (Agawa – LSPP)

At 10:49 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

A heavy band of lake-enhanced snow from Lake Superior is impacting areas near Marathon this morning. This band of snow will move eastward this afternoon towards White River. Additional lake-effect snow is expected to develop later this afternoon affecting areas near Wawa and Agawa Bay. Local snowfall amounts of 4-7 cm of snow is expected with slippery road conditions and reduced visibility in heavy snow. Poor travel conditions along highway 17 are expected during this period.