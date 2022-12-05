Investigation into November 29th Fatal Collison east of Nipigon – UPDATED

Nipigon OPP along with Nipigon Fire and Superior EMS responded to the report of a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 approximately 25 kilometres east of Nipigon on November 29th at approximately 2:51 p.m. The collision involved a passenger motor vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle (CMV).

Nipigon OPP confirm that two people in the passenger motor vehicle are deceased: Deborah Mills (61), and Paul Ayers (48). Ayers was transported to hospital with critical injuries and succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The driver of the CMV was transported to hospital by EMS with undetermined injuries. OPP are continuing their investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Highway 17 is closed 6km east of the Nipigon River Bridge after a head-on collision between a commercial motor vehicle (transport) and another vehicle. The highway was closed at 3:22.

Reports are that there has been a fatality in this incident, so the highway may be closed for an extended period of time.