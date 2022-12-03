Breaking News

Today is Fill a Sleigh Day!

Don’t forget today is the “Fill a sleigh day” at the bargain Shop. Members of our Wawa Fire Department, OPP, and EMS will be collecting toys from donors this morning from 11 – 2.

To help, the Bargain Shop will donate 10% of all sales today (excluding tobacco products, prepaid gift cards, and lottery) to the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund.

 

