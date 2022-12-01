Dec 1, 2022 at 07:56
A glitch in the ON511 system continues to report that Hwy 17 remains closed due to weather.
Wawa-news has confirmed with highway maintenance operations that the highway is open. The highway was reopened at 4:30 a.m.
Dec 1, 2022 at 06:21
Highway 17 remains closed between Wawa and Goulais River (Pineshores).
Nov 30, 2022 at 19:09
The highway closure has been extended to Goulais River (Pineshores).
Nov 30, 2022 at 18:09
Highway 17 is closed from Wawa to Batchawana Bay due to poor weather and deteriorating road conditions.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Municipal Offices Put Flags at Half-Mast - December 1, 2022
- Morning News – December 1 - December 1, 2022
- Highway 17 (Wawa to Goulais River) OPEN - December 1, 2022