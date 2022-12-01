Breaking News

Highway 17 (Wawa to Goulais River) OPEN

Dec 1, 2022 at 07:56

A glitch in the ON511 system continues to report that Hwy 17 remains closed due to weather.

Wawa-news has confirmed with highway maintenance operations that the highway is open. The highway was reopened at 4:30 a.m.

 

Dec 1, 2022 at 06:21

Highway 17 remains closed between Wawa and Goulais River (Pineshores).

Nov 30, 2022 at 19:09

The highway closure has been extended to Goulais River (Pineshores).

Nov 30, 2022 at 18:09

Highway 17 is closed from Wawa to Batchawana Bay due to poor weather and deteriorating road conditions.

Brenda Stockton
