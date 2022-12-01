Highway 17 (Wawa to Goulais River) OPEN

A glitch in the ON511 system continues to report that Hwy 17 remains closed due to weather.

Wawa-news has confirmed with highway maintenance operations that the highway is open. The highway was reopened at 4:30 a.m.

Highway 17 remains closed between Wawa and Goulais River (Pineshores).

The highway closure has been extended to Goulais River (Pineshores).

Highway 17 is closed from Wawa to Batchawana Bay due to poor weather and deteriorating road conditions.