Wawa Ladies Curling Standings – November 29

RANK WINS G.P.
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 3 3
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 3 4
CHIUPKA, Lorna 3 2 4
SPENCER, Diane 3 2 4
AMOS, Tracy 5 1 3
MATHIAS, Danette 5 1 4
BONITZKE, Wendy 5 1 2
PARSONS, Rochelle 5 1 4

Game Schedule for December 6th at 7 p.m.:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
BUSSINEAU SPENCER MATHIAS LESCHISHIN
AMOS CHIUPKA BONITZKE PARSONS

 

