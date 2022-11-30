|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|3
|3
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|3
|4
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|3
|2
|4
|SPENCER, Diane
|3
|2
|4
|AMOS, Tracy
|5
|1
|3
|MATHIAS, Danette
|5
|1
|4
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|5
|1
|2
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|5
|1
|4
Game Schedule for December 6th at 7 p.m.:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|BUSSINEAU
|SPENCER
|MATHIAS
|LESCHISHIN
|AMOS
|CHIUPKA
|BONITZKE
|PARSONS
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Wawa Ladies Curling Standings – November 29 - November 30, 2022
- Missanabie Cree to Support Residential Schools Investigations with Narratives Inc. - November 30, 2022
- SSM Police: Be Aware of Fraud - November 30, 2022