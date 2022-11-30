SSM Police: Be Aware of Fraud

Recently officers in the Central Support Bureau have been receiving reports of online fraud.
One occurrence, the victim received an urgent-looking pop-up for technical support while using the internet. The fraudulent technical support staff requested and received nearly $2,000 funds from the victim.
With increased online activity during the holidays, we urge community members to be vigilant regarding potential online frauds.
- Don’t be afraid to say no
- Never release any personal information over the phone to someone you don’t know, including banking and social insurance information.
- Remember, legitimate organizations have nothing to hide. You have the right to request additional information, a call back number and references and time to think about the offer.
- If it sounds too good to be true it likely is.
- If you have any doubt about the legitimacy of the call, email, or communication, hang up or do not respond. It’s not rude, it’s smart.
- Recognize spoofing – fraudsters can manipulate caller ID, email, and website addresses.
- Use strong passwords for any online activity and change them regularly.
If you are concerned an interaction may be fraudulent, contact the police and a member will assist you with your concerns. For more information on how to protect yourself from fraudulent activity, please visit saultpolice.ca, and/or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
