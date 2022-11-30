SSM Police: Be Aware of Fraud

Recently officers in the Central Support Bureau have been receiving reports of online fraud.

One occurrence, the victim received an urgent-looking pop-up for technical support while using the internet. The fraudulent technical support staff requested and received nearly $2,000 funds from the victim.

With increased online activity during the holidays, we urge community members to be vigilant regarding potential online frauds.

Don’t be afraid to say no

Never release any personal information over the phone to someone you don’t know, including banking and social insurance information.

Remember, legitimate organizations have nothing to hide. You have the right to request additional information, a call back number and references and time to think about the offer.

If it sounds too good to be true it likely is.

If you have any doubt about the legitimacy of the call, email, or communication, hang up or do not respond. It’s not rude, it’s smart.

Recognize spoofing – fraudsters can manipulate caller ID, email, and website addresses.

Use strong passwords for any online activity and change them regularly.

If you are concerned an interaction may be fraudulent, contact the police and a member will assist you with your concerns. For more information on how to protect yourself from fraudulent activity, please visit saultpolice.ca, and/or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.