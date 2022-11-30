Breaking News

Snow Squall Watch (LSPP – St. Joseph Island)

This watch has been changed to a warning at 6:46 a.m.

Nov 30, 2022 at 06:08

At 1:14 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Snow squall watch for:

  • Agawa – Lake Superior Park
  • Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
  • Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls are expected to begin this afternoon, bringing 20 to 35 cm by Thursday morning. In addition, westerly winds will gust 70 to 80 km/h this afternoon into Thursday morning resulting in extensive blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility.

The strongest winds are expected along the lakeshores where wind gusts up to 90 km/h may occur from this afternoon into tonight. Winds are expected to ease from west to east later tonight.

 

 

