Snow Squall Watch (LSPP – St. Joseph Island)

This watch has been changed to a warning at 6:46 a.m.
Nov 30, 2022 at 06:08
At 1:14 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Snow squall watch for:
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Snow squalls are expected to begin this afternoon, bringing 20 to 35 cm by Thursday morning. In addition, westerly winds will gust 70 to 80 km/h this afternoon into Thursday morning resulting in extensive blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility.
The strongest winds are expected along the lakeshores where wind gusts up to 90 km/h may occur from this afternoon into tonight. Winds are expected to ease from west to east later tonight.
