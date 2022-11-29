Breaking News

Strong Winds Expected (LSPP – St. Joseph Island)

At 5:07 this morning Enviornment Canada issued a Special Weather Statement for:

  • Agawa – Lake Superior Park
  • Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
  • Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Strong winds are expected tomorrow, Wednesday into the night, as the result of a strong cold front. Westerly winds are expected to gust 70 to 80km/hr. The strongest winds are expected near the eastern shores of the Great Lakes where wind gusts up to 90 km/h may occur.

