Winter Weather Travel Advisory (White River – Dubreuilville)

At 8:17 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Locally heavy flurries and snow squalls off of Lake Superior are expected to continue to affect the region through this morning bringing snowfall amounts of 5 – 10 cm.

Environment Canada warns, “Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.