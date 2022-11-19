Snow Squall Warning (Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island)

The Snow Squall Warning continues for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Snow squalls off Lake Michigan will continue to affect portions of St. Joseph Island today. Winds will then shift to become northwesterly and snow squalls off Lake Superior will develop and continue to affect the Sault Ste. Marie region this evening through Sunday afternoon. Snow squalls are expected to bring accumulations of 15 to 30 cm expected. This is slightly more snow that is expected under the Snow Squall Warning for Pukaskwa Park – Wawa.

Environment Canada warns that snow squalls can cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.