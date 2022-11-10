Rainfall Warning (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

6:01 AM EST Thursday 10 November 2022

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Heavy rain continues today.

Hazard:

Total rainfall accumulations of 50 to 70 mm.

Timing:

Today through Friday morning.

Discussion:

A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a significant area of precipitation to the region. Precipitation in the form of rain is expected to continue today along with the risk of embedded thunderstorms.

Tonight the rain is expected to continue however there is the potential that the rain could fall as freezing rain over areas of higher terrain. By Friday morning, the freezing rain threat diminishes and rain is expected to taper off.

A special weather statement is also in effect for the region.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.