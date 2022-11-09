SECFDC – Community Development Officer

Community Development Officer

The Superior East Community Futures Development Corporation is a federally funded not-for-profit organization governed by a locally elected Board of Directors. We work with businesses, individuals and community partners to facilitate the creation and maintenance of jobs and to build healthy sustainable communities.

We are currently seeking an individual to fill the full-time, permanent position of Community Development Officer. Includes health benefits and contributions to an RRSP plan. The following are the minimum qualifications/skills:

Grade Twelve Diploma, Preference for a Post-Secondary Degree/Diploma in EconomicDevelopment or Business/Commerce, or a combination of education and experience in the field

Advanced computer and webmaster skills

Self-starter

Strong people skills

Proposal writing

Project management

Record keeping

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Bilingualism (French/English) is mandatory

Valid G Driver’s License

Ability to travel as may be required

Information regarding the Superior East CFDC and its programs and services can be viewed at www.superioreastcfdc.ca. Please reply in writing with a resume stating your qualifications and experience by Friday, November 25, 2022.

Resumes should be forwarded to:

Tracy Amos,

Superior East Community Futures Development Corporation

14 Ganley Street, P.O. Box 709

Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

Phone: 705-856-1105

Fax: 705-856-1107

Email: [email protected]

Superior East CFDC is committed to diversity in the workplace and encourages applications from all qualified candidates. We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

The Superior East CFDC is funded by FedNor.