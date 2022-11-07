Wawa & Hawk Junction Remembrance Day Ceremonies – UPDATED

IMPORTANT UPDATE!

Please note the November 11th Remembrance Day Ceremonies have been changed!

There will be no Parade.

The Ceremony will take place at the MMCC at 11 a.m.

Branch Members, Ladies Auxillary, and Cadets please gather in the lobby at 10:50 a.m.

On Sunday, November 6th, 2022 there will be a service at the First United Church at 11 a.m. – please gather in the lobby at 10:50 a.m.

Immediately following the service Legion members will leave for the service in Hawk Junction. The service is expected to begin around 12 Noon, and a luncheon will follow after the ceremony.