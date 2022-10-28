Breaking News

SCC Annual General Meeting – Convocation a l’assemblée Generale Annuelle du CSE

NOTICE OF THE
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
OF THE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
SUPERIOR CHILDREN’S CENTRE

Wednesday, November 30, 2022
6:00 p.m.
41 Algoma

Members of the public are welcome to attend. The option to attend through Zoom is also available. Please contact Chrystal Morden at [email protected] for additional details.

AVIS DE CONVOCATION A L’ASSEMBLÉE
GENERALE ANNUELLE
DU CONSEIL D’ ADMINISTRATION DU
CENTRE SUPERIEUR D’ENFANTS

mercredi 30 novembre 2022
18 h
41 rue Algoma

Les membres du public sont les bienvenus. L’option d’assi ster via Zoom est également disponible. Pour obtenir plus d’information, communiquez avec Chrystal Morden à
[email protected]

