NOTICE OF THE
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
OF THE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
SUPERIOR CHILDREN’S CENTRE
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
6:00 p.m.
41 Algoma
Members of the public are welcome to attend. The option to attend through Zoom is also available. Please contact Chrystal Morden at [email protected] for additional details.
AVIS DE CONVOCATION A L’ASSEMBLÉE
GENERALE ANNUELLE
DU CONSEIL D’ ADMINISTRATION DU
CENTRE SUPERIEUR D’ENFANTS
mercredi 30 novembre 2022
18 h
41 rue Algoma
Les membres du public sont les bienvenus. L’option d’assi ster via Zoom est également disponible. Pour obtenir plus d’information, communiquez avec Chrystal Morden à
[email protected]
Latest posts by Ad Text (see all)
- SCC Annual General Meeting – Convocation a l’assemblée Generale Annuelle du CSE - October 28, 2022
- Corporate Properties and Assets Officer, Head Office, Little Rapids (Thessalon) - October 28, 2022
- Information Technology (IT) Support Specialist, Head Office, Little Rapids (Thessalon) - October 26, 2022