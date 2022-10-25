Election Results – Northeast Superior Mayor’s Group

The Northeast Superior Mayor’s Group is comprised of the communities of Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Hornepayne, Manitouwadge, Wawa and White River.

Voter turnout throughout the communities of the Mayor’s Group:

voter turnout total voters voted Manitouwadge 55.80% 1527 841 Marathon 42.40% 2468 1044 Wawa 37.40% 2067 773 Dubreuilville 20.60% 437 90 Hornepayne acclaimed Chapleau acclaimed

Here are the election results for the 2022 municipal elections:

Chapleau:

Mayor Ryan Bignucolo Acclaimed Councillor Catherine Ansara Acclaimed Councillor Lisi Bernier Acclaimed Councillor Paul Bernier Acclaimed Councillor Alex Lambruschini Acclaimed

Dubreuilville:

Of the 437 eligible votors, 90 voted via traditional paper ballots with 20.6% voter turnout

Mayor Beverly Nantel Acclaimed Councillor Hélène Perth 72 Councillor Krystel Lévesque 70 Councillor Julila Hemphill 70 Councillor Luc Lévesque 68 Gérard Lévesque 40

Hornepayne:

Mayor Cheryl Fort Acclaimed Councillor Belinda Lee Kistemaker Acclaimed Councillor Peter Kistemaker Acclaimed Councillor Ted Scheniman Acclaimed Councillor Drago Stefanic Acclaimed

Manitouwadge:

Of the 1,527 eligible votors, 841 voted with 55.8% voter turnout.

Mayor Jim Moffat 576 Margaret Hartling 138 John MacEachern 118 Councillor Kathy Hudson 588 Councillor Michael Scapinello 521 Councillor Coady Keough 496 Councillor Branden Kotyk 409 Vital Morin 357 Denis Narbonne 180 Carol Barnes 172 Tracy Lee Hare 131 David Wheadon 128 Ed Dunnill 109

Marathon:

Of the 2,468 eligible votors, 1044 voted via internet with 42.4% voter turnout.

Mayor Rick Dumas Acclaimed Councillor Zackary Souckey 878 Councillor Gregory Vallance 713 Councillor Raymond Lake 646 Councillor Todd Wheeler 452 Kelly Tsubouchi 430 Dawna Harrison 410 Darlene Cross 276 Joel Shier 136

Wawa:

Of the 2,067 eligible votors, 773 voted via internet with 37.4% voter turnout.