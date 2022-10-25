Breaking News

Election Results – Northeast Superior Mayor’s Group

The Northeast Superior Mayor’s Group is comprised of the communities of Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Hornepayne, Manitouwadge, Wawa and White River.

Voter turnout throughout the communities of the Mayor’s Group:

voter turnout total voters voted
Manitouwadge 55.80% 1527 841
Marathon 42.40% 2468 1044
Wawa 37.40% 2067 773
Dubreuilville 20.60% 437 90
Hornepayne acclaimed
Chapleau acclaimed

 

Here are the election results for the 2022 municipal elections:

Chapleau:

Mayor Ryan Bignucolo Acclaimed
Councillor Catherine Ansara Acclaimed
Councillor Lisi Bernier Acclaimed
Councillor Paul Bernier Acclaimed
Councillor Alex Lambruschini Acclaimed

 

Dubreuilville:

Of the 437 eligible votors, 90 voted via traditional paper ballots with 20.6% voter turnout

Mayor Beverly Nantel Acclaimed
Councillor Hélène Perth 72
Councillor Krystel Lévesque 70
Councillor Julila Hemphill 70
Councillor Luc Lévesque 68
Gérard Lévesque 40

 

Hornepayne:

Mayor Cheryl Fort Acclaimed
Councillor Belinda Lee Kistemaker Acclaimed
Councillor Peter Kistemaker Acclaimed
Councillor Ted Scheniman Acclaimed
Councillor Drago Stefanic Acclaimed

 

Manitouwadge:

Of the 1,527 eligible votors, 841 voted with 55.8% voter turnout.

Mayor Jim Moffat 576
Margaret Hartling 138
John MacEachern 118
Councillor Kathy Hudson 588
Councillor Michael Scapinello 521
Councillor Coady Keough 496
Councillor Branden Kotyk 409
Vital Morin 357
Denis Narbonne 180
Carol Barnes 172
Tracy Lee Hare 131
David Wheadon 128
Ed Dunnill 109

 

Marathon:

Of the 2,468 eligible votors, 1044 voted via internet with 42.4% voter turnout.

Mayor Rick Dumas Acclaimed
Councillor Zackary Souckey 878
Councillor Gregory Vallance 713
Councillor Raymond Lake 646
Councillor Todd Wheeler 452
Kelly Tsubouchi 430
Dawna Harrison 410
Darlene Cross 276
Joel Shier 136

 

Wawa:

Of the 2,067 eligible votors, 773 voted via internet with 37.4% voter turnout.

Mayor Melanie Pilon Acclaimed
Councillor Jim Hoffmann 523
Councillor Cathy Cannon 406
Councillor Joseph Opato 398
Councillor Mitch Hatfield 392
Angela Calaiezzi 382
Leah Isosaari 274
Robert Reeves 269
Mary Harbocian 162
Sue Smith 85
