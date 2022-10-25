Election Results – Northeast Superior Mayor’s Group

The Northeast Superior Mayor’s Group is comprised of the communities of Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Hornepayne, Manitouwadge, Wawa and White River.
Voter turnout throughout the communities of the Mayor’s Group:
|voter turnout
|total voters
|voted
|Manitouwadge
|55.80%
|1527
|841
|Marathon
|42.40%
|2468
|1044
|Wawa
|37.40%
|2067
|773
|Dubreuilville
|20.60%
|437
|90
|Hornepayne
|acclaimed
|Chapleau
|acclaimed
Here are the election results for the 2022 municipal elections:
Chapleau:
|Mayor
|Ryan Bignucolo
|Acclaimed
|Councillor
|Catherine Ansara
|Acclaimed
|Councillor
|Lisi Bernier
|Acclaimed
|Councillor
|Paul Bernier
|Acclaimed
|Councillor
|Alex Lambruschini
|Acclaimed
Dubreuilville:
Of the 437 eligible votors, 90 voted via traditional paper ballots with 20.6% voter turnout
|Mayor
|Beverly Nantel
|Acclaimed
|Councillor
|Hélène Perth
|72
|Councillor
|Krystel Lévesque
|70
|Councillor
|Julila Hemphill
|70
|Councillor
|Luc Lévesque
|68
|Gérard Lévesque
|40
Hornepayne:
|Mayor
|Cheryl Fort
|Acclaimed
|Councillor
|Belinda Lee Kistemaker
|Acclaimed
|Councillor
|Peter Kistemaker
|Acclaimed
|Councillor
|Ted Scheniman
|Acclaimed
|Councillor
|Drago Stefanic
|Acclaimed
Manitouwadge:
Of the 1,527 eligible votors, 841 voted with 55.8% voter turnout.
|Mayor
|Jim Moffat
|576
|Margaret Hartling
|138
|John MacEachern
|118
|Councillor
|Kathy Hudson
|588
|Councillor
|Michael Scapinello
|521
|Councillor
|Coady Keough
|496
|Councillor
|Branden Kotyk
|409
|Vital Morin
|357
|Denis Narbonne
|180
|Carol Barnes
|172
|Tracy Lee Hare
|131
|David Wheadon
|128
|Ed Dunnill
|109
Marathon:
Of the 2,468 eligible votors, 1044 voted via internet with 42.4% voter turnout.
|Mayor
|Rick Dumas
|Acclaimed
|Councillor
|Zackary Souckey
|878
|Councillor
|Gregory Vallance
|713
|Councillor
|Raymond Lake
|646
|Councillor
|Todd Wheeler
|452
|Kelly Tsubouchi
|430
|Dawna Harrison
|410
|Darlene Cross
|276
|Joel Shier
|136
Wawa:
Of the 2,067 eligible votors, 773 voted via internet with 37.4% voter turnout.
|Mayor
|Melanie Pilon
|Acclaimed
|Councillor
|Jim Hoffmann
|523
|Councillor
|Cathy Cannon
|406
|Councillor
|Joseph Opato
|398
|Councillor
|Mitch Hatfield
|392
|Angela Calaiezzi
|382
|Leah Isosaari
|274
|Robert Reeves
|269
|Mary Harbocian
|162
|Sue Smith
|85
