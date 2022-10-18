NDP demands Ford and Lecce prevent school disruption by giving workers decent standard of living

Chandra Pasma, NDP Education Critic, released the following statement in response to news that the no-board report requested by CUPE has been issued:

“Let’s be very clear: the one person with the ability to stop classroom disruption is Doug Ford. The premier can ensure kids stay in schools right now by listening to our lowest-paid education workers and respecting them with a fair offer.

It’s shameful that Mr. Ford and Mr. Lecce are unwilling to treat our education workers with the respect they deserve. Over the past few months, I’ve heard from thousands of parents about the challenges facing our schools from a lack of staffing. I’ve also heard from education workers who are struggling to get by and accessing food banks just to make ends meet. It’s no wonder burnt-out workers are leaving this sector, and more aren’t willing to join.

Our hard-working education workers continue to come in and show up for our kids, doing incredible and vital work that keeps schools running. They deserve a fair wage and good working conditions that let them do the work they love. Ford needs to deliver just that.”