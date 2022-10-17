Local Government Week (October 16 – 22)

Today, Minister Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing issued the following statement to commemorate Local Government Week from October 16 – 22, 2022:

“Ontario’s 444 municipalities are critical partners of the provincial government, with many responsibilities and essential services which our communities rely on. Municipalities also help our government tackle complex issues—from building housing and supporting growth to reducing traffic gridlock and improving transit networks.

Local Government Week gives us an opportunity to reflect on these vital services and the responsibility that rests with local governments. You can use this week to learn about the many ways to get involved with your local government, including attending town hall meetings or having your say in a local consultation.

I know first-hand how important local government is, having first become involved at the age of 22, when I was elected as Mayor of Brockville. Later, I was the President of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario and the Chief Administrative Officer for the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands. These were great opportunities to learn from others, listen to different perspectives, and work to address the unique challenges municipalities face.

As the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, I have applied this experience to build strong relationships with our municipal partners and help Ontario communities thrive.

This year, during Local Government Week, I encourage everyone to learn more about the crucial role local government plays in making Ontario the best place to live, work, and prosper.”