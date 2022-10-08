Morning News – October 8

Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. High 10. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -1. Wind chill -3 overnight.
Forest Fire Update:
- There is one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the majority of the Northeast Region today. Bancroft is showing a high hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Very worrisome that a number of urgent care centres and emergency rooms have had to close citing staff shortages. This weekend, Port Colborne Urgent Care centre will be forced to temporarily close this weekend due to ongoing staff shortages, and the emergency room in Chesley, Ontario will be forced to shut its doors for eight entire weeks.
