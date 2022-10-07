Breaking News

Morning News – October 7

Friday, October 7, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High 7. Wind chill -8 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers overnight. Wind becoming west 20 km/h before morning. Low plus 2.

Forest Fire Update:

  • There is one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. North Bay 31 is a 0.4-hectare fire located on an island on the east side of Lake Temagami, 2 kilometres east of High Rock Island, and it is not under control.
  • The fire hazard is low to moderate across the majority of the Northeast Region today. Bancroft is showing a high hazard.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Linda Reid (Sault Ste. Marie) who won $107,067.50 in September’s Sault Area Hospital Foundation (SAHF) 50/50 draw.

Government Announcements:

  • Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care, will be joined by Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, to make an announcement in Athens, at 10:00 a.m.
