Morning News – October 7

Friday, October 7, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High 7. Wind chill -8 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers overnight. Wind becoming west 20 km/h before morning. Low plus 2.
Forest Fire Update:
- There is one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. North Bay 31 is a 0.4-hectare fire located on an island on the east side of Lake Temagami, 2 kilometres east of High Rock Island, and it is not under control.
- The fire hazard is low to moderate across the majority of the Northeast Region today. Bancroft is showing a high hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Linda Reid (Sault Ste. Marie) who won $107,067.50 in September’s Sault Area Hospital Foundation (SAHF) 50/50 draw.
Government Announcements:
- Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care, will be joined by Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, to make an announcement in Athens, at 10:00 a.m.
