Melanie Pilon Acclaimed as new Mayor for the Municipality of Wawa

With the nomination deadline now closed, the Municipality of Wawa is pleased to announce that Ms. Melanie Pilon was acclaimed as the new Mayor and she will take office on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Ms. Pilon was appointed to Municipal Council on February 1, 2022, and currently serves as the Deputy Mayor for the remainder of the term of Council.

Ms. Pilon has a background in community economic development and currently holds the position of Senior Consultant – Indigenous Relations for Bell Canada. She is a long-time resident of Wawa and a proud Anishinaabe Kwe.

Ms. Pilon is committed to realigning and strengthening partnership with regional stakeholders, corporations, and Indigenous partners.

When asked why she ran, Mayor Elect Pilon stated, “I strongly believe that a willingness to serve one’s community is the biggest reason for deciding to run. My background has provided me with the desire and tools to both serve and facilitate positive change in the community. I am grateful for the opportunity.”

The Municipality of Wawa is pleased to see Ms. Pilon serve as its Mayor for next four years.