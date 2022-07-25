Men’s Night Golf – July 14

(132 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Miguel Casttilo, Jessy Dechamplain, Francis Dechamplain – 30

2nd: Roger Lefbvre, Jean Desgagne, Eric Levesque – 32

3rd: Lee Bryar, Anders Dereski, Sheldon Lacroix – 32

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 33

2nd: Eben Leadbetter, Max Simon, Ethen Jones – 34

3rd: Rolly Lachapelle, Mike McCoy, Mark McRae – 34

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Dan Guay, Darcy Pilon, Carl Chabot – 34

2nd: Scott Carruthers, Steve Jozin, John Leadbetter – 34

3rd: RJ Sedore, Rob Sedore, Spare – 34

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Ray Baronette – 35

2nd: Al Hardy, John Scott, Garth Wheatley – 36

3rd: Tanner Paddock, Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan – 36

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Vic Sillanpaa, Paul Bernath, Scott Robinson – 36

2nd: Zack White, Michel Lemoyne, Spare – 36

3rd: Al MacDonald, Bernie Erechook, Kevin Sabourin – 3

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Alex Gamache, Roger Gamache, Guy Lachappelle – 37

2nd: Ray McGreggor, Ron Hale, Perry Kauk – 37

3rd: Gilles Pelletier, Alain Boufard, Spare – 37

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan, Spare – 38

2nd: Eric Mitrikas, Gary Trudeau, Tony Thomas – 39

3rd: Dave Dupuis, Ryan Cooke, Dean Domich – 39

8th FLIGHT:

1st: The Stone Family (David, Amadeus, Cassius) – 42

2nd: Jeff Austin, Ray Brisson, Joe McCoy – 42

3rd: Brian Mills, Peter Moore, Danny Mercer – 42

9th FLIGHT:

1st: Sandy Oliver, Mario Cassavant, Chris Cassavant – 42

2nd: Jules Anglehart, Joe Auclair, Spare – 44

3rd: N/A –

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

Closest to Hole #1 (North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza): Eric Levesque

Closest to Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize): John Simon

Closest to Hole #3 (Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize): Gary Mercier

Closest to Hole #4 (AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks): Anders Dereski

Closest to Hole #5 (RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize): Eben Leadbetter

Closest to Hole #6 (Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize): Darcy Pilon

Closest to Hole #7 (Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize): Ryan Cooke

Closest to Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Richard Davidson

Closest to Hole #9 (Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Sheldon Lacroix

Longest Drive Hole #5 Senior Men 65+ (Subway Buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize): Mike Belanger

Longest Drive Hole #8 (Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate): Jesse Deschamplain

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Nick Alexopoulos

Winner of Cash Draw $66: Perry Kauk (drawn by Amelia Carruthers)

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $2,702.50 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $2768.50 ($2702.50 + $66.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $405.00 – ($339.00 + $66.00) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week – Glen Williams, Carl Chabot, Rob Sedore – Putt off will happen July 21st

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season!!

Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.