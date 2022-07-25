Men’s Night Golf – July 14

(132 Players)
1st FLIGHT:
1st: Miguel Casttilo, Jessy Dechamplain, Francis Dechamplain – 30
2nd: Roger Lefbvre, Jean Desgagne, Eric Levesque – 32
3rd: Lee Bryar, Anders Dereski, Sheldon Lacroix – 32
2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 33
2nd: Eben Leadbetter, Max Simon, Ethen Jones – 34
3rd: Rolly Lachapelle, Mike McCoy, Mark McRae – 34
3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Dan Guay, Darcy Pilon, Carl Chabot – 34
2nd: Scott Carruthers, Steve Jozin, John Leadbetter – 34
3rd: RJ Sedore, Rob Sedore, Spare – 34
4th FLIGHT:
1st: Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Ray Baronette – 35
2nd: Al Hardy, John Scott, Garth Wheatley – 36
3rd: Tanner Paddock, Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan – 36
5th FLIGHT:
1st: Vic Sillanpaa, Paul Bernath, Scott Robinson – 36
2nd: Zack White, Michel Lemoyne, Spare – 36
3rd: Al MacDonald, Bernie Erechook, Kevin Sabourin – 3
6th FLIGHT:
1st: Alex Gamache, Roger Gamache, Guy Lachappelle – 37
2nd: Ray McGreggor, Ron Hale, Perry Kauk – 37
3rd: Gilles Pelletier, Alain Boufard, Spare – 37
7th FLIGHT:
1st: Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan, Spare – 38
2nd: Eric Mitrikas, Gary Trudeau, Tony Thomas – 39
3rd: Dave Dupuis, Ryan Cooke, Dean Domich – 39
8th FLIGHT:
1st: The Stone Family (David, Amadeus, Cassius) – 42
2nd: Jeff Austin, Ray Brisson, Joe McCoy – 42
3rd: Brian Mills, Peter Moore, Danny Mercer – 42
9th FLIGHT:
1st: Sandy Oliver, Mario Cassavant, Chris Cassavant – 42
2nd: Jules Anglehart, Joe Auclair, Spare – 44
3rd: N/A –
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
Closest to Hole #1 (North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza): Eric Levesque
Closest to Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize): John Simon
Closest to Hole #3 (Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize): Gary Mercier
Closest to Hole #4 (AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks): Anders Dereski
Closest to Hole #5 (RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize): Eben Leadbetter
Closest to Hole #6 (Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize): Darcy Pilon
Closest to Hole #7 (Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize): Ryan Cooke
Closest to Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Richard Davidson
Closest to Hole #9 (Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Sheldon Lacroix
Longest Drive Hole #5 Senior Men 65+ (Subway Buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize): Mike Belanger
Longest Drive Hole #8 (Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate): Jesse Deschamplain
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Nick Alexopoulos
Winner of Cash Draw $66: Perry Kauk (drawn by Amelia Carruthers)
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $2,702.50 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $2768.50 ($2702.50 + $66.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*
25 Foot Putt $405.00 – ($339.00 + $66.00) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week – Glen Williams, Carl Chabot, Rob Sedore – Putt off will happen July 21st
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season!!
Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.
- Men’s Night Golf – July 14 - July 25, 2022
- Morning News – July 25 - July 25, 2022
- Morning News – July 23 - July 23, 2022