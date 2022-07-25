Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – July 14

(132 Players)

1st FLIGHT:
1st: Miguel Casttilo, Jessy Dechamplain, Francis Dechamplain – 30
2nd: Roger Lefbvre, Jean Desgagne, Eric Levesque – 32
3rd: Lee Bryar, Anders Dereski, Sheldon Lacroix – 32

2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 33
2nd: Eben Leadbetter, Max Simon, Ethen Jones – 34
3rd: Rolly Lachapelle, Mike McCoy, Mark McRae – 34

3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Dan Guay, Darcy Pilon, Carl Chabot – 34
2nd: Scott Carruthers, Steve Jozin, John Leadbetter – 34
3rd: RJ Sedore, Rob Sedore, Spare – 34

4th FLIGHT:
1st: Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Ray Baronette – 35
2nd: Al Hardy, John Scott, Garth Wheatley – 36
3rd: Tanner Paddock, Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan – 36

5th FLIGHT:
1st: Vic Sillanpaa, Paul Bernath, Scott Robinson – 36
2nd: Zack White, Michel Lemoyne, Spare – 36
3rd: Al MacDonald, Bernie Erechook, Kevin Sabourin – 3

6th FLIGHT:
1st: Alex Gamache, Roger Gamache, Guy Lachappelle – 37
2nd: Ray McGreggor, Ron Hale, Perry Kauk – 37
3rd: Gilles Pelletier, Alain Boufard, Spare – 37

7th FLIGHT:
1st: Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan, Spare – 38
2nd: Eric Mitrikas, Gary Trudeau, Tony Thomas – 39
3rd: Dave Dupuis, Ryan Cooke, Dean Domich – 39

8th FLIGHT:
1st: The Stone Family (David, Amadeus, Cassius) – 42
2nd: Jeff Austin, Ray Brisson, Joe McCoy – 42
3rd: Brian Mills, Peter Moore, Danny Mercer – 42

9th FLIGHT:
1st: Sandy Oliver, Mario Cassavant, Chris Cassavant – 42
2nd: Jules Anglehart, Joe Auclair, Spare – 44
3rd: N/A –

 

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

Closest to Hole #1 (North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza): Eric Levesque
Closest to Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize): John Simon
Closest to Hole #3 (Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize): Gary Mercier
Closest to Hole #4 (AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks): Anders Dereski
Closest to Hole #5 (RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize): Eben Leadbetter
Closest to Hole #6 (Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize): Darcy Pilon
Closest to Hole #7 (Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize): Ryan Cooke
Closest to Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Richard Davidson
Closest to Hole #9 (Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Sheldon Lacroix

Longest Drive Hole #5 Senior Men 65+ (Subway Buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize): Mike Belanger
Longest Drive Hole #8 (Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate): Jesse Deschamplain

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Nick Alexopoulos

Winner of Cash Draw $66: Perry Kauk (drawn by Amelia Carruthers)

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $2,702.50 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $2768.50 ($2702.50 + $66.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $405.00 – ($339.00 + $66.00) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week – Glen Williams, Carl Chabot, Rob Sedore – Putt off will happen July 21st

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season!!

Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*