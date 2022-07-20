Breaking News

Hwy 17 – Traffic Delays North of Wawa (Paint Lake Area)

Jul 20, 2022 at 07:29

The environmental cleanup of a fuel spill continues in the Paint Lake Area, with the westbound lane and shoulder being closed today.

Jul 19, 2022 at 20:01

At 7:37 ON511 stated that this event was cleared.

Jul 19, 2022 at 15:46

There may be traffic delays north of Wawa in the Paint Lake Area as cleanup is being done for a fuel spill.

