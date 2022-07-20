Hwy 17 – Traffic Delays North of Wawa (Paint Lake Area)

Jul 20, 2022 at 07:29
The environmental cleanup of a fuel spill continues in the Paint Lake Area, with the westbound lane and shoulder being closed today.
Jul 19, 2022 at 20:01
At 7:37 ON511 stated that this event was cleared.
Jul 19, 2022 at 15:46
There may be traffic delays north of Wawa in the Paint Lake Area as cleanup is being done for a fuel spill.
