Evolugen – Electronic Technologist (P&C) – Temporary

Reporting to the Manager, Operations, or designate, the Electronics/Electrical Trades Technologist’s main responsibilities are to repair, maintain, and install hydroelectric generation equipment. This position is a temporary, full‐time union (PWU) position.

Responsibilities:

Program hydroelectric generation Programmable Logic Controls (PLC), trouble‐shoot, maintain, and

commission same, and work closely with expert and engineering personnel to develop and code hydroelectric generation and ancillary equipment process sequences;

Analyze, troubleshoot, dismantle, align, assemble, and calibrate electronic and electrical equipment, and to maintain the equipment in efficient operating condition.

Develop and maintain Operator Interface Terminal (OIT) screens and maintain related software/hardware;

Installation, calibration, and maintenance of low voltage instrumentation;

Maintain P&C for hydroelectric generators, power transformers, and ancillary equipment;

Troubleshoot, test, and maintain generator auxiliary equipment;

Maintain communication hardware and software to support the continued safe and reliable operation of hydroelectric generating stations (i.e., plant RTUs and fibre optic equipment);

Assist with annual equipment outages pertaining to electronics/electrical PM activities;

Perform general maintenance of the hydro station, as assigned;

Attend and successfully complete all applicable training courses relevant to the job description

Maintain availability as necessary to participate in emergency maintenance response activities(i.e., on-call scheduling) with the maintenance crew;

Maintain availability for occasional travel, as required for company business;

Other duties include overhead crane operator, working at heights and in cramped and/or enclosed spaces, report writing, and act as an operator’s switching agent as required;

Collaborate and assist staff trained in electrical and mechanical work, and operate the central apparatus;

Ensure that the hydroelectric equipment is functioning properly and adjust the equipment when necessary to optimize efficiency;

Participate in the implementation of projects and continue to improve the existing facilities;

Act as lead hand and/or contract monitor as required, and be responsible for the establishment and holding of necessary work protection (lock‐out/tag‐out) as per the Work Protection Code;

Implement and participate in other related tasks as assigned.

Requirements:

Strong safety orientation, proficient in oral and written communication, demonstrated effective conflict resolution skills, and able to work in a team environment;

Excellent working knowledge of industrial safety regulations, procedures, rules and practices;

Demonstrated recognition of the value of job planning and scheduling;

Possess strong written and oral communication skills in English.

Qualifications:

The successful candidate will have completed a recognized diploma program in electronics engineering technology or electrical engineering technology (with equivalent experience) from an accredited institution, preferably with a power option;

Demonstrated working knowledge of industrial safety regulations, procedures, rules, and practices;

Proven ability to work effectively as a member of a multidisciplinary team;

Proven leadership skills and abilities;

Proficient in written and oral communications;

Proficient with software for Intel/PC‐based personal computers, specifically the Microsoft Office suite of programs, and AutoCAD;

Minimum of three (3) years of practical experience related to the installation, troubleshooting, and preventative maintenance of all types of protection, communication, metering, and control equipment;

Experience in the hydroelectric power generation industry is an asset;

Preference will be given to individuals with a strong background and experience with:

Unity and Concept programming software for Modicon Quantum PLCs;

Knowledge of DNP3 protocol;

Experience implementing Modbus over Ethernet;

Knowledge of In‐Touch developmental software;

Knowledge of Industrial Application Server (IAS) software;

Knowledge of Top‐View software;

Knowledge of Pi System (OSIsoft);

Knowledge of MICOM and SEL P&C protective relay software;

Familiarity with the use of (P&C) Manta 5000 test set;

Preference will be given to individuals with strong background and experience in setting up and the

calibration of digital and analogue field instruments;

Excellent working knowledge of all applicable provincial and Canadian Electrical Codes safety regulations, and IHSA safety rules and safe work guidelines;

Must possess and be able to maintain a level of physical and medical fitness necessary for the safety completion of the requirements of this position;

Travel, as required;

Hold and maintain a valid Ontario Driver’s License.

Who we are:

Evolugen is Brookfield Renewable’s Canadian operations business. We currently own and operate 61 renewable energy facilities across Canada, including 33 hydroelectric facilities, 4 wind farms, and 24 solar sites. As an industry leader, our mission is to develop and deploy sustainable solutions designed to accelerate Canada’s transition to a low‐carbon future.

Evolugen embraces and promotes the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified candidates, including women, Indigenous peoples and other persons of all races, ethnic origins, religions, abilities, sexual orientations, and gender identities and expressions. We also provide accommodation during all parts of the hiring process, upon request. If contacted to proceed to the recruitment process, please advise us if you require any accommodation.