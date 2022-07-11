CSC Nouvelon students honoured with Bishop Alexander Carter Foundation Scholarship

This year, 16 Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon students were awarded a Bishop Alexander Carter Foundation Scholarship. The Foundation’s Performance Excellence Scholarship, valued at $1,000, was awarded to graduates of Catholic secondary schools in the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie who distinguished themselves as: enlightened believer, effective communicator, thoughtful thinker, independent learner, collaborator, considerate person and responsible citizen. The Foundation’s Excellence in Religious Teaching Scholarship, also valued at $1,000, was presented to the graduate of each high school who obtained the highest mark in this subject and illustrated themselves the most in school pastoral activities.

Recipients of a Bishop Alexander Carter Foundation Scholarship:

ÉSC Jeunesse-Nord (Blind River) Erin Raddon and William Mallette

ÉSC Champlain (Chelmsford) Chanelle Lalonde and Matthieu Lavallée

ÉSC La Renaissance (Espanola) Chlöe Paul and Tyler Huard

ÉS Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste. Marie) Nicole Ayotte and Miguel Goupil

Collège Notre-Dame (Sudbury) Kianna Brunette and Alexia Lemay-Evans

ÉS du Sacré-Cœur (Sudbury) Darquise Frappier and Kelton Bryson

ÉSC l’Horizon (Val Caron) Sabrina Lische and Lauren Coffin

ÉS Saint-Joseph (Wawa) Indiana-Lou Impératori and Mathieu Lafrenière