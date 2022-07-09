Join Fringe North Festival for a multi-arts experience

The Fringe North Festival, proud member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals, is pleased to announce that this year’s festival is fast approaching! The multi-arts experience will take place from August 18 – 21, 2022.

The Fringe Team will be presenting the full lineup of performers and events for the upcoming festival in the following weeks. Audiences will enjoy performances from over 20 local, national and international artists across many different styles and disciplines of art. From drama to comedy, music to dance, and everything in between, Fringe coordinators are confident there is truly something for everyone. Content is uncensored, and audiences can expect raw, exciting, bold creativity.

Fringe North is excited to offer both in-person and digital performances. Artists will perform live at The Sault Ste. Marie Museum. Digital performances can be watched on demand, any time, anywhere in the world.

“We are so excited to offer the first ever hybrid edition of the festival this year,” says Katelyn Townsend, Interim Artistic Producer, “Accessibility is important to us and this format allows the art to be enjoyed in whichever option works best for each individual. Art is one of the greatest forms of connection, healing and fun – all of which are desperately needed after the past few years.”

Starting August 1st, tickets can be purchased online for a maximum of $12, with pay-what-you-can options available. 100 per cent of box office sales goes to the artists, so by purchasing a ticket you will be supporting them directly. Fringe North is committed to compensating artists for their work while understanding the importance of affordable viewing options for audiences.

Interested in scoring free festival tickets and other great prizes? Throughout July, a colourful, plush pelican, named The Fringe North Fledgling will be hanging out in some local spots in Sault Ste. Marie! To be entered into the draw, find where the Fringe North Fledgling is hiding, snap a selfie, and post it to your social media. For full contest details, visit the web page. Fringe North will be posting location hints on social media, so stay tuned!

To learn more about this year’s festival, check out Fringe North’s brand new website! By visiting www.saultfringe.com, audiences can find out all they need to know about the upcoming festival, this year’s artists, how to get involved, and how to support Fringe North.

So mark your calendars and plan to Fringe this August 18 – 21! Everyone is welcome to join the Fringe experience. Follow us on social media @fringesault and visit our website for all the details!