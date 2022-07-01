Student shines through her academic excellence and leadership in school activities

Alicia Fournier is a dedicated and reliable student who demonstrates exceptional perseverance in her studies and academic success. This grade 12 student who will soon graduate from at École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) is motivated and enterprising. Due to her excellent work ethics, she demonstrated a great sense of initiative which allows her to succeed to her full potential.

This student is a true leader within the secondary school and is appreciated for her continued involvement in school life. She has a special gift for motivating all Trillium students to actively participate in the school’s cultural and social activities. Next year, Alicia will pursue her studies in physics and electrical engineering at the University of Ottawa. Without a doubt, she will continue to attain great results and have a positive impact on her peers.