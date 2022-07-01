ÉSC Trillium students deepen their knowledge of the richness and diversity of Indigenous cultures

On June 21, as part of initiatives held to highlight National Indigenous Peoples Day, students at École secondaire catholique Trillium in Chapleau had the opportunity to deepen their knowledge of the richness and diversity of Indigenous cultures. During the day, April Fortin, a grade 12 student at the school and member of the Mississagi First Nation, joined former ÉSC Trillium students, Katrina Keech and Shyanne Fortin who are also members of the Mississagi First Nation, to dance and sing in front of his school. These three young Aboriginal women were able to inspire students and staff members with their pride in their identity. This performance left an admirable impact within the school community.

National Indigenous Peoples Day takes place on the Summer Solstice, June 21. It’s a special occasion to learn more about the rich and diverse cultures, voices, experiences and histories of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples Learning about Indigenous Peoples, places and experiences is a step forward each Canadian can take on the path to reconciliation.