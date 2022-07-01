Canada Day Events

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Goose Nest Market (22 vendors will present artisan crafts, baked goods, produce, farm products, beverages, hot dogs and cotton candy for your shopping adventure today.)

Climb’N Fun! Rock Wall and Ropes

Wawa Music Festival presents musicians throughout the afternoon. This year you can listen to Paula Valois, Don Charbonneau, Peter and Mary, Smokies and the Bear, Fembots, and Richie Overton

11:30 a.m. Children’s Bike Decorating Contest and Parade (Meet at the corner of Broadway and Ontario at 11:15 am. to parade to Lion’s Beach. There are prizes for best decorated. Contest is for 16 and younger.)

11:45 a.m. Opening Remarks and Land Acknowledgement

DUSK Wawa Fire Department Presents Fireworks at Wawa Lake