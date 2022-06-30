Outstanding graduating students awarded the CSC Nouvelon Vision Scholarship

This year, the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon awards its Vision Scholarships to outstanding graduating class students who have fulfilled the requirements of their Ontario Secondary School Diploma. Valued at $500, the scholarship is awarded annually to two students from each CSC Nouvelon secondary school and one from Carrefour Options+. Laureates, selected by the principal of their school, must reflect the CSC Nouvelon vision: “Thriving French-language Catholic students, proud and ready to take their place in society.” The scholarships were awarded to the following students in June 2022 during the board’s secondary schools’ graduation ceremonies.

ÉSC Jeunesse-Nord (Blind River) Erin Raddon and Benjamin Dennie

ÉSC Trillium (Chapleau) Alicia Fournier and Kaleb Boucher

ÉSC Champlain (Chelmsford) Anik Gareau and Riley Breton

ÉSC La Renaissance (Espanola) Chloë Paul and Tyler Huard

ÉS Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste. Marie) Nicole Ayotte and Miguel Goupil

Carrefour Options+ (Sudbury) Meaghan Hayes

Collège Notre-Dame (Sudbury) Isabelle DeCaen and Simon Giroux

ÉS du Sacré-Cœur (Sudbury) Katia Quesnel and Jaycob Jacques

ÉSC l’Horizon (Val Caron) Lauren Coffin and Éric Sauvé

ÉS Saint-Joseph (Wawa) Indiana-Lou Impératori and Mathieu Lafrenière

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon offers a French-language Catholic Educational Program that is widely recognized for its excellence. The CSC Nouvelon provides a quality learning environment and academic program that runs from early childhood to adult education, with some 6,100 students enrolled in 27 elementary, 1 virtual school and 10 secondary schools.