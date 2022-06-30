InstantWeather – Damaging Wind & Hail Risk UPDATED

The storms have weakened and moved east out of the region. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Chapleau, Missinaibi Lake, Ranger Lake, Elliot Lake, Kapuskasing, Hearst, Timmins and Cochrane. A power outage has been reported by Algoma Power for the Batchawana Bay area.

InstantWeather has issued an alert at 9 p.m. stating that they have detected strong wind gusts on the storm between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa.

Damaging wind gusts, hail, lightning and flooding are also possibilities with these storms. They caution for everyone to be safe in the path of this storm, and that if it strengthens on radar, they will post a further update.