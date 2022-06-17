Angus challenges Liberal government over rising gas prices

NDP MP Charlie Angus (Timmins – James Bay) called out the Liberal government in Question Period over their lack of action on dealing with record high gas prices. Prices have reached such a level that, in order to get to and from work, working-class families have been forced to make tough choices about their food budget and shelter costs. The record gas prices come as the large oil companies boast unprecedented levels of profits. Angus says this profit is coming out of the pockets of working-class Canadians.

“People in my region often have to drive over an hour to get to work. Rising fuel prices are putting serious pressure on working class families.

Meanwhile Big Oil made close to $100 BILLION in profits in the first quarter of 2022. That is triple what they made last year.

The war and inflation have been perfect cover for oil giants to gouge customers. And the Liberals are just standing by while hardworking Canadians get held hostage at the pumps.

When will this government tax these obscene oil profits and put the money back in the pockets of working-class Canadians?” Asked Angus.