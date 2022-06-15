École Saint-Joseph offers warm welcome Bishop Dowd and Father Michael

At the end of May, École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) welcomed Bishop Thomas Dowd, Bishop of the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie, as well as Father Michael of Wawa’s St. Monica Parish. The two guests toured the school and had the chance to visit some classes. In addition, the entire school was able to gather in the St. Monica Parish to celebrate a mass in person. The school is very grateful to Bishop Dowd and Father Michael for spending this time with students and staff.