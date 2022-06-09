Perseverance, discipline and artistic passion

Tianna Morden, a grade 12 student at École secondaire Saint Joseph (Wawa), stands out for her perseverance and academic success. During her four years in high school, Tianna overcame several challenges while maintaining an exceptional academic performance. Through her impeccable work habits, Tianna has successfully completed several high school courses offered by CAVLFO, an online learning platform for all French-language secondary schools in Ontario. This exemplary student demonstrated resilience by developing personal tools to achieve her goals. A talented dancer, Tianna is part of the Defined Movement Dance school in Wawa. Motivated to invest in this artistic passion and to participate in a variety of dance classes, she succeeded in balancing her schedule throughout her secondary school studies. Through her dancing talent, Tianna distinguished herself in numerous competitions and received several awards and prizes.

The Chevaliers and École Saint-Joseph team would like to congratulate Tianna and wish her a great deal of success in all her future endeavours!