Covenanting Service held for Student Minister Min Hwang

First United Church first welcomed its student minister Minhyuk (Min) Hwang and his wife Sena Kim (pronounced Senna) to our pulpit the first week of December 2021. This past Sunday 24th April we sealed that welcome with a Covenanting Service held at 3 p.m. It was a joyous occasion, well-attended by the congregation with members of other churches joining us.

Min and Sena first arrived in Wawa in early December driving all the way from Saskatoon, where they had spent three years with Min enrolled in the Master of Divinity course at St. Andrew’s College after coming to Canada from South Korea in 2018. They found the snow in Wawa “very white” after living in the city, and the drive across Canada to Wawa was thrilling for them, bearing in mind that it took them three days and nights to make the journey. Apparently it is possible to drive across Korea from east to west in three hours so the difference was quite noticeable.

Both Min and Sena enjoy the outdoors, and snowshoeing has given them pleasure, as Vallee Park is so accessible. They have also explored the area, hiked the Old Woman trail, and look forward to checking out other trails in the area. Tennis, pickleball, camping, swimming and kayaking are also on the list of favourite things to do, so Wawa’s surroundings should keep them happy in their spare time, particularly when the weather improves.

The word “Covenant” indicates a pact/promise, a covenantal relationship with God made between Minhyuk and the wider United Church as represented by the Canadian Shield Regional Council. Min has been appointed to serve this pastoral charge as he undertakes the educational and learning requirements of preparing for ordained ministry within the United Church of Canada.

The local clergy have welcomed Min to their monthly breakfast meetings, and Sena has enjoyed the prayer shawl group, plus working on the thrift shop preparations. We look forward to our two years together as Min continues his studies while serving our pastoral charge and the community of Wawa.