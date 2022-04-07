News from St. Monica’s Parish – April 2022

Three (3) Priests from the Society of African Missions will be guests of Father Michael this weekend (April 8-10) and will be participating in the services while here. The Society currently has about 1000 members coming from Africa, America, Asia and Europe and work in a number of African countries as well as Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Father Michael was assigned to the Parish of St. Monica by the Fathers of the Society of African Missions.

Easter 2022 Services:

Saturday – April 9th, Palm Service – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday – April 10th, Palm Sunday – 9:00 a.m.

Thursday – April 14th, Holy Thursday – 7:00 p.m.

Friday – April 15th, Good Friday Liturgy – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday – April 16th, Holy Saturday – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday – April 17th, Easter Sunday – 9:00 a.m.

All Individuals are welcome to these services.

COVID Guidelines (current) are:

Masks are recommended – masks will be available Individuals to use hand sanitization when entering Respect physical distancing Ushers will provide guidance to parishioners and visitors If you have cold or flu like symptoms, or have been in contact with an individual with COVID do not attend

St Monica’s Parish wishes everyone a meaningful and healthy Easter. “Easter is a time to rejoice, be thankful, be assured that all is forgiven so life extends beyond the soil of the earth.” – Byron Pulsifer