There is no Boil Water Advisory for Wawa

At tonight’s Council Meeting, Mayor and Council were apprised that about dinner time tonight some excess chlorine (over the normal amount) was added to the water supply. Since then Municipal Staff have been working with the Ministry of the Environment and Algoma Public Health. The situation is being monitored. The amount of chlorine in the water is at a safe level.

Residents may notice the smell of chlorine in the water, but amount of excess chlorine is continuing to drop due to the efforts of Municpal Staff. CAO O’Neill advised Mayor and Council that there is no boil advisory or immediate concerns, and that the situation is under control.

The audio clip with CAO O’Neill advising Mayor and Council is posted below

An official media release is expected shortly.