Snowfall expected Wednesday

10:43 PM EDT Monday 04 April 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Snowfall expected from Wednesday afternoon.

Hazards:

Total snowfall amounts of 7 to 15 cm, with locally higher amounts possible.

Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow at times.

Timing:

Beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Thursday.

Discussion:

A low pressure system will affect the area from Wednesday into Thursday. Snow, which could be heavy at times, is expected with this system. Temperatures are expected to be near zero degrees Celsius which may allow rain to mix in with the snow on Wednesday before transitioning to snow on Wednesday night.

Snowfall warnings may be needed as the system draws closer.

Impacts:

Hazardous travel due to rapidly accumulating snow.

Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow.

If rain mixes in with the snow it cloud lead to very slippery road conditions. Motorists are advised to exercise caution.