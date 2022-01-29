Winter weather travel advisory (Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East) ENDED

Jan 29, 2022 at 13:26
At 10:36 a.m. this Winter Weather Travel Advisory was ended.
Jan 29, 2022 at 08:07
4:41 AM EST Saturday 29 January 2022
Weather advisory in effect for:
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect until late this morning.
This winter weather travel advisory has replaced the snow squall warning that was previously in effect.
Environment Canada warns that additional local snowfall amounts of 5 cm are possible, especially for the northern sections close to the town of Wawa. Reduced visibility is expected due to heavy snow.
Snow squalls will continue to weaken throughout the morning.
Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay remains closed (8:00 a.m.), and Highway 101 to the Junction of 101/Hwy 651 (Missanabie) is also closed.
