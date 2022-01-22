Highway 101 (Wawa to Jct 101/651 Missinabie) CLOSED

At 11:25, Highway 101 was closed from Wawa to the Junction of 101/651 (Missinabie) due to poor weather and road conditions.

Highway 101 from Wawa to Chapleau has been closed due to poor weather and road conditions.

This will also mean that Highway 547, from Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction has become a dead end. Residents of Hawk could drive it, but Highway 101 is closed so they cannot go east (Chapleau) or west (Wawa).