APH – Stats of January 19th

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.

There is one new case in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

January 19th, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases
Confirmed cases  3,145 3,074 71
Active cases 586(4) 560(2) 26
Currently hospitalized 13(1) 13(1) 0
Resolved 2,559 2,514 45
Deceased 22 22 0
Tested  223,162 222,614 548
Close contact of a confirmed case 1,173 1,158 15
Outbreak related 310 294 16
Under Investigation 203 205 -2
Unknown Source of Infection 1,459 1,417 42
Central & East Algoma 292 281 11 Yes Yes
Elliot Lake & Area 123 123 0 Yes Yes
North Algoma 100 99 1 Yes Yes
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,630 2,571 59 Yes Yes
