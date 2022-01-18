Breaking News

APH – Stats of January 17th

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.

There are three new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

January 17th, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases
Confirmed cases  3,030 2,991 39
Active cases 602 568 34
Currently hospitalized 11(1) 11(1) 0
Resolved 2,428 2,423 5
Deceased 21 21 0
Tested  222,353 221,855 498
Close contact of a confirmed case 1,147 1,133 14
Outbreak related 282 281 1
Under Investigation 235 285 -50
Unknown Source of Infection 1,366 1,292 74
Central & East Algoma 278 271 7 Yes Yes
Elliot Lake & Area 120 117 3 Yes Yes
North Algoma 90 87 3 Yes Yes
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,542 2,516 26 Yes Yes

 

