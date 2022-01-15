Morning News – January 15

January 15, 2022 at 09:34
Weather – Extreme Cold Warning Continues:
- Today – Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Fog patches becoming ice fog patches early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 40 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Temperature steady near minus 10. Wind chill near minus 19.
News Tidbits:
Very sad to hear of the fatal fire in Sandy Lake First Nation. Condolences to the family and friends. The media statement from Sandy Lake is heartbreaking.
- Premier Doug Ford has appointed Paul Calandra as Ontario’s next Minister of Long-Term Care. Minister Calandra will maintain his existing responsibilities as Minister of Legislative Affairs and Government House Leader.
Don’t Forget:
Algoma Power requires an electrical service interruption for all customers in Dubreuilville (the ALAMOS GOLD Mine site will not be affected) for substation upgrades on Sunday, January 16 between 9 – 3 p.m. (alternate date: Monday January 17, 2022).
