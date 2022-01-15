Extreme Cold Weather continues

The Extreme Cold Weather Warning continues for most of Northeastern Ontario. The coldest temperature recorded at the Wawa Municipal Airport in the past three days (under the warning) was at 9 a.m. this morning at -34C. In 1994, the temperature was -38.6° C.

Temperatures are expected to warm later this morning.

Until then, dress warmly in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant. Cover up, frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill. Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.