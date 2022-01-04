MARKOWSKI, Candice ‘Roberta’

1948-2021

At Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Friday, December 24th, 2021, Candice peacefully passed in her sleep from pancreatic cancer at the young age of 73.

Beloved wife of the late Benjamin Markowski. Loving mother of Curtiss and his wife Lisa. Cherished sister of Curtiss and Cyndy (Ted). Aunty Slowpoke of Kevin and Colin. Step-mother of Steven (Carolin), Randy (Debbie), and Robbie (Vickie). Adoring Nana Wawa of Shy-Anne (Cody), Kyla (Josh), Christopher (Amber). Step Nana of Cody, Mac, and Olivia Lili. Great-grandmother of Colby, Mackenzie, Isabelle, and Benjamin.

As a member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #429 – Ladies Auxiliary in Wawa, Candice “Roberta” will be missed by many friends and colleagues.

Donations to the legion in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558).

