East Algoma OPP – Wanted Driver nabbed at RIDE Check

On December 26, 2021, at approximately 10:00 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting Reduce Impaired Drivers Everywhere (RIDE) on Industrial Road in Blind River.

Police spoke to a vehicle driver whose breath emanated a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage. An approved screening device was administered which resulted in a fail. In addition, the driver was wanted on previous charges and was a suspended driver. As a result, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Kody NYMAN, 29 years-old, from Blind River was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 3, 2022.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.