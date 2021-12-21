Environment Canada has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for a large swath of Northern Ontario.

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Winter weather travel advisory is in effect for this afternoon and tonight.

A low-pressure system will track across the Great Lakes today and tonight bringing snowfall accumulations of 7 – 15 cm of snow by Wednesday morning. Heavy snow at times could reduce visibility.

Environment Canada warns that “Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”