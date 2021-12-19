ROY, Cecile

Passed away peacefully at the F.J. Davey Home on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the age of 88 years. Beloved wife of Oscar Roy for 65 years. Loving mother of Linda Gerrior (Allen) and Alain Roy (Penny). Proud grandmother of Shannon, Cindy and Alishia. Great grandmother of Kesha, Terrance, Riley and Cambrien. Dear sister of Murielle Bolduc. Cecile will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place at the River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A celebration will be held at a later time.

Memorial donations made to the F.J. Davey Home would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa, www.kerryfuneralhome.ca