Winter Weather Travel Advisory (LSPP – Searchmont)

9:03 AM EST Friday 17 December 2021

Weather advisory in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this morning.

This winter weather travel advisory is replacing the snow squall warning that was previously in effect.

Lake effect flurries off of Lake Superior will continue into the afternoon.

An additional 2 to 4 cm of new snowfall will be possible. Strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 50 km/h will also accompany the flurries at times, resulting in locally reduced visibilities in blowing snow.

Travel will likely be impacted and motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.