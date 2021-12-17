Mixed Curling Standings – December 17

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|5
|6
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|5
|6
|BUCKELL, Chris
|3
|4
|6
|SWITZER, Terry
|4
|3
|6
|CORLEY, Sarah
|5
|2
|5
|McCOY, Joe
|5
|2
|6
|HALL, Dave
|7
|1
|5
The curlers wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Curling will return January 6th, 2022.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Bye
|SWITZER
|HALL
|CORLEY
|BUCKELL
|FAHRER
|TERRIS
|McCOY
|MERCER
