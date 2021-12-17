Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – December 17

Team Rank Wins G.P.
FAHRER, Tom 1 5 6
TERRIS, Tom 1 5 6
BUCKELL, Chris 3 4 6
SWITZER, Terry 4 3 6
CORLEY, Sarah 5 2 5
McCOY, Joe 5 2 6
HALL, Dave 7 1 5

The curlers wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Curling will return January 6th, 2022.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 Bye
SWITZER HALL CORLEY BUCKELL
FAHRER TERRIS McCOY MERCER
