Snow Squall Warning (Lake Superior Park – Searchmont)

10:42 PM EST Thursday 16 December 2021

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Local snow squalls tonight into Friday morning.

Locally heavy flurries and snow squalls are forecast tonight into Friday morning.

10 to 15 cm of new snowfall will be possible by the time the snow squalls weaken Friday afternoon.

Strong westerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h will also accompany the snow squalls, resulting in locally reduced visibilities in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Travel will be impacted and motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.